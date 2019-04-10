Editorial
National News

Who is a Six Nations/ Haudenosaunee citizen?

April 10, 2019 62 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (HCC) finally have some common ground…sort of. They both agree Canada has no right to determine who Six Nations’ or Haudenosaunee citizens are. But that’s about where it stops. The HCC says there are only two ways to become a Haudenosaunee citizen…by birth or adoption. And it comes under their jurisdiction and they are sending a letter off to the federal government telling them so. SNEC has developed its own citizenship code. A code written without public input that will go to a community vote in May. A code that goes beyond just being born to Six Nations parents. One of the key points of the new SNEC Citizenship Code revolves around blood quantum. New Six Nations citizens will have…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kailey-Arthurson, the Daughters of the Vote representative for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in Northern Manitoba, turns her back on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons Wednesday. Arthurson supported Jody Wilson-Raybould saying she wanted Trudeau to “realize when he shoots down one Indigenous woman, he can’t shoot us all down. We all wanted to make a statement together.” (See Story Page 8)
Local News

Some young would be MPs turn backs on PM

April 10, 2019 51

OTTAWA-Justin Trudeau is acknowledging the internal strife roiling his Liberal government, telling a group of young…

Read more
Manager Julia Candlish and councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry presented a meeting last week. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).
Local News

Six Nations Council pushing for MOU in take over of education

April 10, 2019 75

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) is in a rush to get an Memorandum…

Read more