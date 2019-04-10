Local News
ticker

Wilfrid Laurier Students Get Sappy

April 10, 2019 45 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Before they could enjoy a pancake meal, students from Wilfrid Laurier went out to a Six Nations bush to learn how maple syrup makes its way from a maple tree onto their pancakes. The event was organized by Indigenous special projects officer Bonnie Whitlow whose role at Laurier is to provide opportunities for students to learn about Haudenosaunee culture. “We wanted to provide a cross-cultural experience between the students and the Six Nations. To show them that the Haudenosaunee are still here and still engaging in traditional activities like making maple sap and maple syrup. I find it amazing that all the students here are from the Brantford area and yet none of them have been to Six Nations and experienced maple sap harvesting.” The outdoors…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kailey-Arthurson, the Daughters of the Vote representative for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in Northern Manitoba, turns her back on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons Wednesday. Arthurson supported Jody Wilson-Raybould saying she wanted Trudeau to “realize when he shoots down one Indigenous woman, he can’t shoot us all down. We all wanted to make a statement together.” (See Story Page 8)
Local News

Some young would be MPs turn backs on PM

April 10, 2019 48

OTTAWA-Justin Trudeau is acknowledging the internal strife roiling his Liberal government, telling a group of young…

Read more
Manager Julia Candlish and councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry presented a meeting last week. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge).
Local News

Six Nations Council pushing for MOU in take over of education

April 10, 2019 75

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) is in a rush to get an Memorandum…

Read more