Wilfrid Laurier Students Get Sappy

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Before they could enjoy a pancake meal, students from Wilfrid Laurier went out to a Six Nations bush to learn how maple syrup makes its way from a maple tree onto their pancakes. The event was organized by Indigenous special projects officer Bonnie Whitlow whose role at Laurier is to provide opportunities for students to learn about Haudenosaunee culture. “We wanted to provide a cross-cultural experience between the students and the Six Nations. To show them that the Haudenosaunee are still here and still engaging in traditional activities like making maple sap and maple syrup. I find it amazing that all the students here are from the Brantford area and yet none of them have been to Six Nations and experienced maple sap harvesting.” The outdoors…
