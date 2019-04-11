Daily
National News

Cherokee tribal writing inside Alabama cave finally decoded inscriptions written in an Alabama cave.

April 11, 2019 31 views

The inscriptions inside Manitou Cave near Fort Payne are evidence of the tribe’s syllabary, which the Cherokee scholar Sequoyah developed using symbols for each sound. It was formally adopted as the tribe’s official written language in 1825.

 

The study of the inscriptions was published in the April issue of Antiquity, an international archaeological journal. Experts say they describe secluded ceremonial activities in the years before the Cherokee were forcibly removed from the region along the Trail of Tears.

 

One inscription describes a particular game similar to lacrosse in 1828 when players entered the cave before the games and during intermission. Another was “written backwards, as if addressing readers inside the rock itself.”

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba politician hopes to leave legislature for House of Commons 

April 12, 2019 11

Judy Klassen  By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- A Manitoba Liberal is hoping to leave…

Read more
Daily

Chief hopes Senate committee sees link between resource development, violence 

April 12, 2019 11

York Factory First Nation Chief Leroy Constant hopes a senate committee will seriously listen to how…

Read more

Leave a Reply