National News

Five charged in pot shop raid at Six Nations

April 12, 2019 323 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police charged five after raiding a pot shop on Sixth Line Road Thursday (April 11 2019).

Police said they executed a search warrant for  illegal cannabis at  D.J.’s  Place,  3784 6th Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River at about 5:00  p.m. Thursday. Police said they entered the premise, arrested several people  located  inside and seized an undisclosed amount of cannabis products and cash.

Police  also  obtained  a  search  warrant  for  a  house  trailer on the property where more cannabis and cannabis products were seized.

Dalton  James Van Every, 27, Robi Williams, 26, Rodney Kyer, 52, Matthew Greene, 18 and Jesse Henry, 24, are charged with Possession  for  the  Purpose  of  Distribution  of  Cannabis.  Each of the accused were released on a Promise To Appear.

