Five charged in pot shop raid at Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police charged five after raiding a pot shop on Sixth Line Road Thursday (April 11 2019).

Police said they executed a search warrant for illegal cannabis at D.J.’s Place, 3784 6th Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River at about 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Police said they entered the premise, arrested several people located inside and seized an undisclosed amount of cannabis products and cash.

Police also obtained a search warrant for a house trailer on the property where more cannabis and cannabis products were seized.

Dalton James Van Every, 27, Robi Williams, 26, Rodney Kyer, 52, Matthew Greene, 18 and Jesse Henry, 24, are charged with Possession for the Purpose of Distribution of Cannabis. Each of the accused were released on a Promise To Appear.

