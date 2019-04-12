Grand River Conservation Authority issues caution around waterways as heavy rain hits

April 12, 2019 @ 3:00 p.m.

Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Low pressure systems will bring heavy rainfall, increasing river flows

A pair of low pressure systems are expected to impact a large portion of southern Ontario this weekend with rain and isolated thunderstorms expected to impact the Grand River watershed.

Current forecasts are indicating approximately 5-10mm of rainfall beginning on Friday afternoon before returning to drier conditions on Saturday. A much stronger low pressure system is expected to move quickly through southern Ontario on Sunday and overnight into Monday, bringing 25-40 mm of rain to much of the watershed.

While no significant flooding is anticipated with this event, saturated ground conditions will result in higher flows on local waterways and increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas typically prone to spring flooding.

The low-level bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs is expected to close on Sunday afternoon due to the increased river flows expected with this event.

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all local waterways. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.

This message will remain in effect until Monday, April 15, 2019. Updated flood messages will be issued if necessary as conditions change.

More information

Add Your Voice