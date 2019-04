Posted 5:15 p.m.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a two vehicle collision on Highway 54 at Chiefswood Road at about 4:30 p.m.. Two trucks collided near the intersection. Police were not available for comment. The roadway was blocked but at least one truck had been cleared by 5:15 p.m. Any injuries are unknown at this time. No ambulance was present. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

