Police arrest two with drugs and firearm

On Saturday April 13, 2019 just before 2:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle traveling on Colborne Street without its light on. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Colborne Street at Rawdon Street. Officers spoke to the female driver and male passenger. Through investigation it was revealed that the passenger was wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest in another jurisdiction. While attempting to arrest the passenger he struggled with police. It was discovered that he was concealing a loaded 9mm handgun on his person as well as a large amount of money. During the arrest of the male, the female driver attempted to interfere and then attempted to flee the area with a bag from the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the bag contained drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine ($320 street value) and fentanyl ($11,000 street value). As a result of the investigation Jihaad Al-Kisadi a 28 year old North York male is charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Knowledge of an Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order, Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, Careless Storage of a Firearm, Carry a Concealed Weapon under the Criminal Code. He is also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The second accused Autumn Johnny a 35 year old Brantford woman is charged with Obstruct Police under the Criminal Code of Canada and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Both accused were held for a bail hearing.

