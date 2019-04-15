SEVERAL VEHICLES STOLEN FROM CALEDONIA CAR DEALERSHIP

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after several vehicles were stolen from a used car dealership on Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Sunday April 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., OPP responded to a used car dealership on Argyle Street South after the owner of the business arrived to find an entrance door was damaged and several vehicles were missing from the lot.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that between Saturday April 13, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. and Sunday April 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., unknowns attended the business, forced entry and gained access to several keys to vehicles before removing four vehicles from the dealership lot. Removed from the lot were:

2015 grey Cadillac sedan

2014 black Chevrolet Cruze

2012 green Dodge Ram pickup truck

2011 grey GMC Sierra pickup truck

The estimated total value of the theft is $64,000.

At 4:37 p.m. OPP responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at LaFortune Park on Onondaga Townline Road and Highway 54 where they located the abandoned Chevrolet Cruze and GMC Sierra pickup truck.

At 7:29 p.m. while OPP were patrolling the area, they located the abandoned Cadillac.

The OPP Forensic Identification Services unit attended and is assisting with the investigation and expert examination of the scene and vehicles recovered.

Members of the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit and Street Crime Unit continue to investigate is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

