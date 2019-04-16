MALE FACING KIDNAPPING AND FIREARM CHARGES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment charged a 38-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Middleton, Norfolk County address.

On Saturday, April 13, 2019 at approximately 1:18 a.m., the OPP were contacted by the Brantford Police Service after a male arrived at a local hospital with injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Friday, April 12, 2019, a 29-year-old male and 45-year-old male, both from the Tilllsonburg area were forcibly taken from an address in Delhi and then transported to a Middleton address. Upon arrival at the address, one of the males became involved in a physical altercation resulting in the suspect fleeing from the area in a motor vehicle.

As a result, police have charged 38-year-old Richard James HUTCHISON of Kearns-McGarry Township with the following offences:

Kidnapping while using a firearm contrary to section 279(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, contrary to section 244.2(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon, contrary to section 95(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs Substances Act

The accused is currently being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe, Ontario on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m

