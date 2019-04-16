Matthews breaks through as Leafs down Bruins 3 2 in Game 3, grab 2 1 series lead 

By Joshua Clipperton THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Auston Matthews had a lot of fingers pointing in his direction following Toronto’s first-round exit last spring. Monday represented a big step towards making sure there’s no repeat. Matthews scored his first goal of the playoffs and set up another as the Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 to grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal. Heavily criticized for his performance in Boston’s seven-game victory 12 months ago, he registered just two points, while Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak combined for 30, Matthews put Toronto ahead for good on the power play midway through the second period. The 21-year-old centre had a team-high 17 shots attempts in Games 1 and 2,…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice