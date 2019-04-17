Bellegarde tells COO $21.4 billion in funding over 7 years

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – First Nations across Canada will receive $21.4 billion financed over seven fiscal years to put toward Indigenous issues, National Chief Perry Bellegarde told a special assembly of the Chiefs of Ontario in early April. “That’s like almost four Kelowna accords that have been announced … When was the last time we as First Nations people ever got these kinds of resources allocated for First Nations issues … I can probably say never, never had this much resources,” Bellegarde told the three-day assembly. Attendance was 201, including 51 chiefs. The number of proxies and observers was not available. Bellegarde said the AFN’s main job is to advocate and lobby for investments every federal fiscal year. He said each ministry has got…



