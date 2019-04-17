Chiefs of Ontario on way to cleaning up financial and administrative woes

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald told a Special Chiefs of Ontario (COO) meeting last week the organization is well on its way to a “clean slate and no debt.” The revelation comes almost a year after an investigation into the COO finances and operations revealed the organization ran a $1.3 million deficit and was wracked with a toxic work environment, and questionable travel and credit card expenses Former Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day warned a chiefs assembly last June an internal review revealed a wide range of problems that all stem from a lack of oversight, rules and procedures. Hiring practices were not followed undocumented expenses were found and people hired for as much as $20,000 over hteir pay scale…
