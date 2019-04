Chiefs of Ontario on way to cleaning up financial and administrative woes

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald told a Special Chiefs of Ontario (COO) meeting last week the organization is well on its way to a “clean slate and no debt.” The revelation comes almost a year after an investigation into the COO finances and operations revealed the organization ran a $1.3 million deficit and was wracked with a toxic work environment, and questionable travel and credit card expenses Former Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day warned a chiefs assembly last June an internal review revealed a wide range of problems that all stem from a lack of oversight, rules and procedures. Hiring practices were not followed undocumented expenses were found and people hired for as much as $20,000 over hteir pay scale…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page