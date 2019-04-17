Editorial
National News

Greening our tomorrows

April 17, 2019 23 views

Remember when you could run outside as a child and just play. When no one thought about climate change, searing summers, melting ice bergs and forests of fire. Remember when we all thought about our futures..a job family and home. Those days are gone, at least for our children and their children. With reckless abandon we ignored the signs and chastised those who tried to warn us. Green Peace became the butt of jokes, Indigenous teachings were ignored and hot summers,well, it was summer right. Wrong. Our lives have changed and so has the future for the faces yet to come. Now we have to talk about how to avoid some of the devastating effects of climate change we are facing and that means working together, and in numbers. It…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Federal climate law crucial to Indigenous constitutional rights, court told 

April 17, 2019 25

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- The federal government has no choice but to tackle…

Read more
Daily

Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq grandmothers to launch land title claim against gas project 

April 17, 2019 26

By Keith Doucette THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- Three Indigenous women described as “grassroots grandmothers” who were…

Read more