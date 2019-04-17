Editorial
Letters: Education committee submits clarification

April 17, 2019 33 views

I was happy to see the article titled “Six Nations Council pushing for MOU in take over of education” in the latest edition of the Turtle Island News. However, I would like to request some “corrections” regarding the content of the article to ensure your readers have all of the correct information related to this initiative. The article infers that the Lifelong Learning Task Force – Core Team (Chief Hill, Audrey Powless-Bomberry, Rebecca Jamieson, Reva Bomberry and Phil Monture) constitutes the Lifelong Learning Task Force (LLTF). The LLTF is a large group (~30 people) of representatives from various community departments and committees involved in the delivery of lifelong learning programs and services to learners at Six Nations. This includes: o Representation from Six Nations Elected Council and Administration o Representation…

