Sn Police raid pot shop

Six Nations Police have charged two people after raiding DJs Place at 3784 6th Line Road Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at about 5 p.m.. Police entered the building and arrested several people found inside. Officers seized an undisclosed amount of cannabis products and cash. Police also obtained a search warrant for a house trailer on the property. More cannabis and cannabis products were seized. Dalton James Van Every, 27, Robi Williams, 26, Rodney Kyer, 52, Matthew Greene, 18, and Jesse Henry, 24, are charged with Possession for the Purpose of Distribution of Cannabis. Each of the accused were released on a Promise To Appear….



