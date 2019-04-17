SPECIAL: Earth Day Edition!

Turtle Island News Earth Day Festival Thursday, April 18, 2019 Plant a Tree…Save a Planet The Earth has lost over half its trees A study by Yale University environmental scientist Thomas Crowther, estimates the Earth has lost nearly half of its trees, over 46 percent since the start of human civilization. With ongoing deforestation and human land-use, the planet is losing about 15 billion trees per year or two trees for every person impacting climate and human health. The study highlights effort is needed to restore healthy forests world wide….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice