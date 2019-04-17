Local News
ticker

Tax and licensing issues standing in the way of Indigenous cannabis entrepreneurs

April 17, 2019 44 views
Grand Chief Abram Benedict

By Giuseppe Valiante THE CANADIAN PRESS AKWESASNE, Ont.- Lewis Mitchell, a former police chief on the Mohawk territory of Akwesasne, chuckled when asked if he thought he would have trouble finding customers when his first batch of cannabis is ready for sale around summertime. “No, not at all,’’ the president of Seven Leaf said at his company’s production facility along the St. Lawrence River, about 130 kilometres southwest of Montreal. They just won’t be in his own community, at least not for now. It has been six months since the federal Liberal government legalized marijuana in Canada, leaving it up to the provinces to manage sale and distribution. First Nations people have jumped in on the action, but reserve politics and jurisdictional issues have complicated legalization in Indigenous communities. Akwesasne…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Federal climate law crucial to Indigenous constitutional rights, court told 

April 17, 2019 25

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- The federal government has no choice but to tackle…

Read more
Daily

Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq grandmothers to launch land title claim against gas project 

April 17, 2019 26

By Keith Doucette THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- Three Indigenous women described as “grassroots grandmothers” who were…

Read more