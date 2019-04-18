Sixth person charged in the triple murder of Six Nations people out on bail

By Justin Lethbridge

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT-The sixth person charged in the triple murders of Six Nations community members has been released on bail. Charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder on in March, 33-year-old Vernon Shipman has been released on $70,000.00 bail with strict terms. He was released to two sureties who put up $35,000 each for his bail. His bail conditions are:

He must remain in his residence except when in the presence of at least one of his sureties.

He is not to have any contact or communication with families members of the three deceased persons and is not to be within 300 metres of their house, work, school or places where they are known to frequent except for court appearances.

He is not to have any contact or communication with any of the other five persons charged in relation to the murders.

He is not to possess any weapons and must present himself at his place of residence in the event of a police appearance. He must notify Six Nations Police of any changes of address within 48 hours of the change.

While six people have been charged in relation to the murders, the Six Nations Police and Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating the murders.

