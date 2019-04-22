Grassy Narrows worries about fate of Trudeau Liberals’ promised treatment home 

Daily
OTTAWA- The chief of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario long-plagued by the debilitating effects of mercury contamination says he is worried about the fate of a federally promised treatment facility as the calendar speeds towards this fall’s election.

Chief Rudy Turtle says the community wants to see evidence of progress from the Trudeau government and money set aside so the project doesn’t disappear after the October vote.

In the fall of 2017, then Indigenous services minister Jane Philpott told community leaders the federal government would fund a treatment facility on the reserve where residents could access specialized treatments.

Several residents of Grassy Narrows say they suffer from mercury contamination linked to a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., that dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the English-Wabigoon River system in the 1960s.

Seamus O’Regan MP
Minister Indigenous Services

The current minister, Seamus O’Regan, says design work is underway, but that provincial co-operation is “essential” because the health facility falls under provincial jurisdiction.

A spokesman for Ontario Northern Development Minister Greg Rickford says the Trudeau government is using “partisan political games” to distract from its inaction.

 

 

