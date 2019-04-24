Cannabis Farms locating on Six Nations treaty lands

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Cannabis farms are cropping up on Six Nations Treaty lands throughout the Haldimand Tract. A cultivation facility, “48 North Cannabis Corp” is opening less than five kiometres from the heart of Six Nations on Highway 54 in Brant County. A second multi million dollar operation is opening on Six Nations Treaty Lands across from the Jukasa Race Tract near Hagersville. The tract is owned by local businessmen Ken HIll and Jerry Montour. The Haldimand facility will see about 276 greenhouses at 600 square feet each built. It has received received approval from Health Canada and meets Ministry of Agricutlure designations for agricultural or farm use. The owners did not respond to calls for comment. The new cannabis cultivation facility on Highway 54, 48 North aims to be…



