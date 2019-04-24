Indigenous Woman Still Missing in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ONT-Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Rebecca Dorman. Rebecca is described as an Aboriginal woman, 5’2″ in height and weighing approximately 160 lbs with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen leaving a residence in the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street on Saturday April 20th, 2019. This is the first time she has gone missing and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 605-546-3886. To provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

