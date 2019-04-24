Daily
National News

Indigenous Woman Still Missing in Hamilton

April 24, 2019 16 views

HAMILTON, ONT-Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Rebecca Dorman. Rebecca is described as an Aboriginal woman, 5’2″ in height and weighing approximately 160 lbs with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen leaving a residence in the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street on Saturday April 20th, 2019. This is the first time she has gone missing and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 605-546-3886. To provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous Brazilians gather to protest outside Congress 

April 24, 2019 10

By Renato Domingues And Anna Jean Kaiser THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BRASILIA, Brazil _ More than 1,000…

Read more
With the good weather Thursday, Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day Festival was packed, and thanks to our special sponsors Hydro One, Walkerton Water, Union Gas and Coremark! (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Earth Day Fun at Turtle Island News

April 24, 2019 32

Pictoral from our Earth Day Celebration on April 18, 2019.

Read more

Leave a Reply