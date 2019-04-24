SNEC Cancelled

The lack of quorum was cited as the reason for Tuesday April 23rd’s General Council meeting being cancelled. Several Councillors were unable to attend due to illness and Elected Chief Ava Hill is attending the United Nations on the Indigenous People’s Traditional Knowledge meeting in New York City. Quorum is the minimum number of acting members of the SNEC that are required in order to conduct business for general council meetings. Between the 12 district Councillors and SNEC Chief, seven members are required to meet quorum. Following the passing of Councillor Wray Maracle, Council voted against a bye-election meaning they will continue to operate short a councillor until the election in November. This is the second time so far this year that General Council has been cancelled due to lack…



