SNEC questions: is health transformation…health transfer?

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is working with Indigenous Services Canada on a “Health Systems transformation” which could see health services transferred to band control. Garry R. Best, from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), told SNEC last Tuesday the federal government is still committed to delivering health services into the hands of First Nations communities across Canada Best said Elected Chief Ava Hill signed an agreement with ISC in September of 2018. He said Elected Chief Hill signed a three party agreement in September to work towards transfering health services to Six Nations. “I know that there was an undertaking back in September of last year where there was a three party agreement. (Elected) Chief Hill, on behalf of the Six Nations community, former Minister, Minister…
