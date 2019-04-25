Daily
Brantford Police seeking two in city shooting

April 25, 2019 60 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating two persons wanted in connection with the early morning shooting in the downtown core.
Police are looking for Chad Wray-McCombs, 29, and Lori Ruth Ann Staats, 25. Both are wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and a variety of weapons related offences.
They should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach but to contact 9-1-1.
Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Mark Whitworth at (519) 756-0113 ext. 2266.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a webtip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251
Chad Wray-McCombs
Police are Investigating a Shooting in the Downtown

Chad Wray-McCombs

Lori Ruth Ann Staats

