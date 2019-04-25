Toronto Police arrest man wanted in Brantford downtown shooting

Chad Wray-McCombs arrested in Toronto

Six Nations woman arrested and charged early Thursday

UPDATED 5:20 p.m. Thursday April 25 2019

BRANTFORD ONT- A man wanted in connection with a Brantford shooting Wednesday (April 24 2019) has been arrested by Toronto Police.

Brantford Police said Chad Wray-McCombs was taken into custody after Toronto police successfully negotiated his surrender Thursday (April 25 2019) afternoon. He was involved in an investigation with the Toronto Police Service and was holed-up inside a city residence. Police successfully negotiated with Wray-McCombs who surrendered peacefully.

Toronto Police Service will conduct an investigation relating to any charges in their jurisdiction before Wray-McCombs, 29, is brought to Brantford courts to face aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and a variety of weapons-related offences in relation to the Brantford shooting investigation.

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance in this investigation.

Brantford Police launched a search for two individuals, a man and a woman, after responding to reports of gunshots in an alleyway behind a Dalhousie St., complex near Queen and Kings Streets on downtown Brantford at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 23-year-old man was later found suffering from a gunshot wound at a different location. Police believe the two incidents are related and said they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Police arrested 25-year-old Lori Ruth Ann Staats in connection with the incident early Thursday morning.

On Thursday April 25, 2019 just before 1:00 a.m. Lori Ruth Ann Staats, 25, of Six Nations was arrested and is in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Staats has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Careless Use of a Firearm and Discharge Firearm with Intent – Endanger Life under the Criminal Code.

The second accused Chad Wray-McCombs whereabouts are still unknown.

Staats of Six Nations, had been charged in July of 2017 with being an accessory to murder after the fact in connection with the disappearance and murder of Douglas Hill whose body was found in a field west of London, Ontario. The charges were withdrawn after more than a week of preliminary hearings in October of 2018.

Douglas James Hill, 48, went missing from Brantford on June 24, 2017. His decomposed remains were found about two months later, on Aug. 17, 2017, southwest of London. Wednesday’s incident is the fifth in a series of shootings in the city. • April 5, Gerald Robert Male, 37, was shot at his home on William Street. Police received a report of a possible shooting at about 11:30 a.m. Male was pronounced dead at hospital. Police said it wasn’t a random act of violence and are investigating. • March 22, a man under 18, was shot in the Colborne Street and Park Avenue area during the day outside a store in aylight and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the shooting was a targeted incident. Police are looking for two men, Keyshawn Commissiong, 19. The second suspect is a man, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, with a medium build and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with some pink on it, a dark hoodie, a dark baseball hat, jeans, and black running shoes with white soles. • Feb. 21, two Brantford men, 20 and 23, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. Police received a report of a shots in the area of Scarfe and Grand River avenues. Police said the shooting was a targeted incident. Police are looking for a stolen black 2015 BMW BX6 that was seen in the area. • Feb. 15, police received reports of guns shots to a home on Moyle Drive. Police found bullet holes to home. No one was injuried. Police said a mid-sized sedan style of vehicle had been seen in the area. • Jan. 24, Police said a 20-year-old Brantford man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Woodlawn Avenue home. The man was in stable condition. Police said the Woodlawn shooting was not a random act and the victim and two suspects know each other. Anyone with information in any of the incidents are asked to contact Det. Mark Whitworth of the major crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2266.

Add Your Voice