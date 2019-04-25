Daily
National News

Wilson Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples 

April 25, 2019 48 views

Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould takes part in a first nations ceremony at the First Nations Justice Council in Richmond, B.C, Wednesday, Apr 24, 2019 prior to speaking. JONATHAN HAYWARD / THE CANADIAN PRESS

RICHMOND, B.C.- Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she believes the federal Liberals have decided to “manage the problem” with Indigenous people rather than do the hard work of reconciliation.

In a speech Wednesday, April 24, 2019  at the First Nations Justice Council in British Columbia, Wilson-Raybould accuses her former cabinet colleagues of backtracking on the grand commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made about reconciliation.

She says the government appears to want to make incremental and limited shifts rather than transforming laws and policies to resolve injustices that have stood for generations.

Wilson-Raybould says she faced obstacles and resistance within the federal government when she issued a directive over how Crown lawyers should handle civil cases with Indigenous people.

The directive was one of her last acts as justice minister and attorney general before she was shuffled to the veterans-affairs portfolio in January, and ultimately removed from the Liberal fold over the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Wilson-Raybould says there are still fears within the Ottawa “establishment” that changing the approach to civil litigation and cases involving title claims is a costly mistake.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford City Police launch Task Force to focus on gun-related crime

April 25, 2019 17

BRANTFORD, ONT-An increase in gun related violence in the City of Brantford has spurred increased investment…

Read more
Daily

Toronto Police arrest man wanted in Brantford downtown shooting

April 25, 2019 123

Chad Wray-McCombs arrested in Toronto Six Nations woman arrested and charged early Thursday UPDATED 5:20 p.m.…

Read more

Leave a Reply