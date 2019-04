OTTAWA-Dominic LeBlanc is stepping away temporarily from his duties as intergovernmental and northern affairs minister after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will take over LeBlanc’s duties on the intergovernmental and internal trade files for now while Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett will take on issues related to northern affairs.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page