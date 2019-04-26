Four people hospitalized after single car crash in Brant County

BRANT COUNTY- Brant County OPP are investigating after four people were rushed to hospital following an early morning crash in Brant County. Emergency wervice crews were called to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 54, just west of Number 6 School Rd. at 12:05 a.m. Friday.

The driver of a red pickup truck and three passengers were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released any information about the victims ages or genders.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says Highway 54 will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Brant County OPP at 1-88-310-1122

