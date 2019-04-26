Grand River Conservation Authority Issues Safety Warning In Grand River Water Shed

After the recent rain, and with more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the Grand River Conservation Authority are cautioning residents against water levels.

A low pressure system moving through southern Ontario has brought 20-35 mm of rainfall so far with an estimated two-to-five mm of rain and possibly even snow expected over the weekend. With recent weather, the Grand River watershed is quite saturated, which will increase the amount of runoff into local waterways. A bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs was closed Friday morning due to the increased river flows that accompanied the weather system.

While no significant flooding is anticipated, the GRCA is expecting higher flows in rivers and streams. This will increase the risk of flooding for low-lying areas that are prone to spring time flooding. River flows will remain higher than normal in the coming week. In addition the area is expected to see an additional five mm of rainfall on Monday and possibly 20-25mm on Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to exercise extreme caution around all local waterways and to keep an eye on weather conditions. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all waterways and banks adjacent to rivers and creeks as they could be very slippery.

GRCA will issue updated flood messages if conditions change over the weekend, otherwise current warnings will remain in effect until Monday April 29th, 2019.

