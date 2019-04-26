Indigenous protest march begins in Brazil’s capital 

By Renato Domingues And Diane Jeantet

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRASILIA, Brazil- Thousands of indigenous Brazilians turned up for in a march Friday in the country’s capital city, protesting ministerial changes implemented by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro that they say are hurting their people.

The march, attended by native leaders from over 300 ethnicities across Brazil, is part of a three-day annual event known as the Free Land Encampment.

“We are not afraid, our motto is ‘People united will never be defeated,”’ said Marizete de Souza, regional co-ordinator of the Macuxi people. “Let Bolsonaro’s government come because he won’t be able to do what he wants with our indigenous lands in Brazil.

Because we are warriors.”

This year, the campout focused its message on Bolsonaro and his decision to move the agency supervising indigenous affairs to the Agriculture Ministry and a new ministry for family, women and human rights led by an ultraconservative evangelical pastor.

The agency known as FUNAI is in charge of designating indigenous land and of granting environmental licenses to businesses on indigenous reserves. It was previously attached to the Justice Ministry.

During the campaign, Bolsonaro said he would not give “one more centimetre” of land to indigenous groups if elected. He also compared indigenous people living on reserves to caged animals in zoos.

Critics say the move will facilitate the expansion of mining and industrial farming businesses on protected areas.

Earlier this week, lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said he would push to revoke the changes to FUNAI when the proposals come up for debate in Congress.

During Friday’s march, participants walked down Brasilia’s main avenue toward the front of the congressional building. A police helicopter circled above the crowd and a multitude of security personnel monitored activity, with all six lanes of traffic closed.

An indigenous man holding a microphone and standing on top of a truck reminded the group: “This is a peaceful protest.”

In a similar gathering in 2017, police shot tear gas at indigenous protesters who fired back with bows and arrows.

The three-day encampment, where indigenous representatives can be seen dancing and chanting in traditional feathered headdresses and body paint, is ending tonight.

Associated Press video journalist Renato Domingues reported this story in Brasilia and AP writer Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro. AP video journalist Mia Alberti in Brasilia contributed to this report.

