Six Nations Police stop trucks carrying fill, two charged for interference

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a local woman and male teenager with interference after police stopped trucks transporting to fill to be dumped at Six Nations.

Six Nations Police said concerns have been raised by community members over large trucks entering Six Nations carrying loads of fill to be dumped here.

Police said on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Six Nations Police were stopping large trucks carrying fill to ensure they had a proper Permit to transport this material onto the Territory. The Waste Disposal Regulation under the Indian Act sets out the requirement to ensure the Territory is not being used to dump waste material, police said in a statement.

Police said while checking trucks on the roadway on 4th Line Road, east of the railway tracks, officers were approached by a woman and a young male. Police said the two attempted to interfere with the officers.

As a result, Bobbi-Jo Johnson, 40, and a 17 year old male were arrested and charged with Obstruct Police. Both were released on a Promise To Appear with court dates in May.

It’s the second time charges have been laid in relation to the dumping. Johnson appeared at a recent Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) meeting seeking support to sue the Six Nations Police after earlier charges related to the dumping were dropped in provincial court. The HCCC has yet to respond to the request.

Six Nations Band Council has been dealing with dumping of fill in the community recently including along Third Line where residents complained after long lines of trucks full of fill were waiting to dump the fill in field. Six Nations Police were called and trucks were stopped voluntarily by the land owner who said they were infilling to build a future water park.

