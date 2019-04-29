Daily
National News

First Nations leaders call for solution to Kashechewan flooding

April 29, 2019 54 views

TORONTO _ First Nations leaders are calling on the provincial government to help press Ottawa to relocate the community of Kashechewan as it deals with annual flooding.

 

Kashechewan First Nation has been evacuated, as its more than 2,500 members have been flown to other locations across the province.

 

The northern Ontario community first flooded in 1976 and has been evacuated annually for the past several years while its members wait for the federal government to fulfill its promises to move them to a permanent new location.

 

As other communities in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick are dealing with spring flooding _ some with help from military members _ the Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief says he believes Kashechewan would have seen action much sooner if it were a non-First Nation community.

 

Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says the province stands with Kashechewan in its call to the federal government for relocation.

 

A spokesman for federal Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan did not immediately provide a comment, but O’Regan has said Ottawa remains steadfast in its commitment to relocate Kashechewan.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Hydro One’s Niagara Reinforcement Line is being blocked by Six Nations

April 29, 2019 578

SNGRDC CEO Matt Jamieson and communciations manager Tabitha Curley talk to Six Nations people blocking the…

Read more
Daily

Officials plan return of ancient remains removed from Alaska 

April 29, 2019 78

ANCHORAGE, Alaska-Residents of the remote chain of islands stretching out from southwest Alaska are planning to…

Read more

Leave a Reply