Officials plan return of ancient remains removed from Alaska 

ANCHORAGE, Alaska-Residents of the remote chain of islands stretching out from southwest Alaska are planning to bring home indigenous remains removed from burial sites nearly a century ago.

Officials on the Aleutian Islands are working on a three-year plan to recover and rebury the remains of more than 175 people from

11 islands that are being held by the Smithsonian Institution, the Anchorage Daily News reported last week.

“We have a responsibility to see that they are respectfully returned to where they came from,” said Crystal Dushkin, cultural affairs director for the Atka tribe. “We are their representatives. There is no one else that can speak for them.”

Anthropologist Ales Hrdlicka removed many of the remains in the 1930s. Hrdlicka was the first curator of physical anthropology at what is now the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Some of the remains are up to 3,000 years old, according to researchers.

While Hrdlicka contributed to science, he is viewed as a looter on the islands, said Virginia Hatfield, executive director of the Museum of the Aleutians on Unalaska.

“Everyone thought they could do what they wanted back then,” Hatfield said. “It was a different scientific standard.”

The tribe has the authority to bring back the remains under federal repatriation laws, said Mark Snigaroff, the tribe’s president. Officials plan to bury the remains of about 50 people on Shemya this summer.

They plan to bury the rest on Amchitka and Atka in 2020 and 2021, Snigaroff said. The remains will receive a ceremony in the Russian Orthodox faith before they are buried, he said.

“Some of the remains have been above ground more than 100 years,” Snigaroff said. “It’s time to put them to rest.”

The national museum is working with the tribe on the reburial effort, said Anna Torres, a museum spokeswoman.

Before the remains are returned, University of Kansas researchers will collect genetic material from the bones to help fill in the islands’ historical record. The $450,000 study is being funded by the National Science Foundation.

Add Your Voice