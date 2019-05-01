Local News
Haudenosaunee Confederacy warns UN Indigenous land rights at risk

May 1, 2019
Haudenosaunee Confederacy reps warned the UN pending Canadian legislation threatens land rights.

Haudenosaunee warns world Canada’s impending legislation will extinquish Indigenous treaties and Nationhood By Lynda Powless Editor Haudenosaunee Confederacy representatives asked the United Nations Special Rapporteur to monitor, examine and issue a report on Canada’s pending Indigenous Rights Framework. Onondaga faithkeeper Oren Lyons told the 18th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues Canada’s impending suite of legislation is a red flag to Indigenous Nations and people. “We are concerned with Canada’s new suite of legislation that would relegate Indigenous Nations and peoples to a third or fourth order of government,” he told the session meeting in New York city last week. He warned “Lower orders of government do not sign Treaties.” He said Canada is moving to replace Indigenous Nation to Nation relationships and treaties with band council…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
