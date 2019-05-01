Feds want to “manage the problem” with Indigenous people Wilson-Raybould former Attorney General

Local News
Former Liberal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says the federal government she was once a part of is making only “incremental” progress on the Indigenous justice file and their promise to “decolonialize” Canadian laws and policies. “My fear and disappointment is that despite sounding the alarm, providing the advice, pushing and challenging, sharing perspectives of lived Indigenous experience… the federal government has fallen back once again into a pattern of trying to ‘manage the problem’ with Indigenous peoples and make incremental shifts rather than transforming the status quo,” Wilson-Raybould said during a keynote address on Wednesday at the First Nations Provincial Justice Forum in Vancouver. They were invited by the B.C.-based First Nations Justice Council. She appeared alongside fellow newly-Independent MP Jane Philpott to deliver a joint address called: “From denial…

