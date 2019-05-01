Justice for Indigenous Women UN told

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 – “Justice for the women of our Nations can no longer wait. Discrimination on the part of police services towards First Nations women must be subject to a specific review by UN bodies such as the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women,” Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) told the United Nation’s Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. “This event serves as a reminder of the too many cases of police abuse against First Nations women. This situation has contributed to breach the confidence of our Nations towards the justice system”,he said “Many women no longer believe in this system that has betrayed them and has not been able to protect them. That is why I am here to…
