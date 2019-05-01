Local News
SNEC voices support for completion of NRL after shutdown

May 1, 2019 58 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer With a work stoppage at the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) continuing, the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) have voiced their support for the project’s completion by the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). In addition to the presence of several councillors and Elected Chief Ava Hill at the site of the work stoppage on Monday April 29th, the SNEC sent out a statement offering their support. “The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) supports the work and workers of A6N in the completion of the Niagara Reinforcement Line. The NRL project has been structured for Six Nations to be an owner in the energy transmission line and the agreement cannot and does not extinguish any rights to the land,” the statement says. The release…

