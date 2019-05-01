There was once the Haudensaunee…

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council of Chiefs has made their mark again at the United Nations. This time telling the world that the future of the Haudenosaunee as a people is at risk as Canada continues to push its Indigenous rights framework one piece at a time. The pieces include a newly revamped K-12 education funding formula for First Nations across Canada. While it claims to improve funding for First Nations as of, well this month, it is also opening the door to a self-government styled system for a single nation, or group, to negotiate. The same rollout is happening with Indigenous child welfare legislation, that includes an opt-in clause and health. And the scariest of all the move to turn Indigenous Nations into third or fourth levels of government akin…
