Work fails to restart on Niagara Reinforcement Line

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Work on the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) will not continue unless the Six Nations Economic Development Corporation (SNGRDC) can come to agreement with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC). The project has been shut down since January 21st, 2019 and SNGRDC announced Friday they intended to restart the project on Monday April 29th at the work site near the Highway Six Bypass. SNGRDC management, its Aecon Six Nations construction workers and Six Nations Elected councillors and Elected Chief Ava Hill showed up at the site Monday along a private security team and OPP. The group was met by over 40 community members. The result was a heated meeting between SNGRDC CEO Matt Jamieson, Manager of Communications Tabitha Curley and the supporters blocking the entranceway. Jamieson said…
