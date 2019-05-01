Local News
ticker

Work fails to restart on Niagara Reinforcement Line

May 1, 2019 58 views
SNGRDC spokespeople Tabitha Curely and Matt Jamieson were told work will not start until the HCCC is consulted. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Work on the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) will not continue unless the Six Nations Economic Development Corporation (SNGRDC) can come to agreement with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC). The project has been shut down since January 21st, 2019 and SNGRDC announced Friday they intended to restart the project on Monday April 29th at the work site near the Highway Six Bypass. SNGRDC management, its Aecon Six Nations construction workers and Six Nations Elected councillors and Elected Chief Ava Hill showed up at the site Monday along a private security team and OPP. The group was met by over 40 community members. The result was a heated meeting between SNGRDC CEO Matt Jamieson, Manager of Communications Tabitha Curley and the supporters blocking the entranceway. Jamieson said…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

NEWS BULLETIN-Third Line closed at Seneca two car crash near school

May 2, 2019 257

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations emergency responders are on the scene of a two…

Read more
PM Justin Trudeau
Daily

Trudeau taps veteran to run Liberal re election campaign, loses star recruit 

May 2, 2019 18

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bid Wednesday to…

Read more