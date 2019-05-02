4 PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Community Street Crime Unit and members of the Emergency Response Unit arrested (4) four people after executing a search warrant at a Main Street, Delhi, Norfolk County address.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, members of the OPP attended the address and executed a search warrant. During the course of the search warrant, police took four individuals into custody without incident.

As a result, investigators recovered a quantity of illicit drugs along with Canadian currency and have charged four people including two males and two females.

Charged with the following offences is 62-year-old Robert James Wilton ELLIOTT of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession of Hash oil

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with recognizance

Fail to comply with probation order (three counts)

Charged with possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order is 28-year-old Amos James Wilton ELLIOTT of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Charged with the following offences is 32-year-old Lindsey Tanya Gail BRIDGETT of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession of Hash oil

Possession prohibited device of ammunition

Charged with the following offences is 35-year-old Sarah Marie PARKS of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This is yet another example that highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

Add Your Voice