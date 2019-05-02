Daily
National News

B.C. Appeal Court says American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada 

May 2, 2019 54 views

 

VANCOUVER- The British Columbia Court of Appeal has upheld an American Indigenous man’s rights to hunt in Canada because his ancestors traditionally did so.

Richard Desautel was originally charged under the Wildlife Act with hunting without a licence and hunting big game while not a resident of B.C. after he shot and killed an elk near Castlegar in 2010.

 

Desautel, a member of the Lakes Tribe in Washington state, argued in provincial court that he was exercising his constitutional right to hunt for ceremonial purposes.

The Lakes Tribe was described in court as a “successor group” to the Sinixt people, who lived, hunted and gathered in B.C.’s Kootenay region prior to first contact with European settlers.

 

The B.C. Supreme Court confirmed his right in 2017 and the Appeal Court re-affirmed it in a ruling released today.

 

In dismissing the Crown’s appeal, Justice Daphne Smith says hunting in what is now British Columbia was a central and significant part of the Sinixt’s distinctive culture before European contact and remains integral to the Lakes Tribe.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Press Releases

Assembly of First Nations Welcomes Court Ruling to Uphold Federal Carbon Pricing Plan

May 3, 2019 17

PRESS RELEASE OTTAWA, May 3, 2019 – Following a decision by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal…

Read more
Daily

Floods finally subsiding across eastern Canada: ‘Now you get into the long slog’ 

May 3, 2019 15

By Michael MacDonald THE CANADIAN PRESS The worst appears over for flood-stricken areas across eastern Canada.…

Read more

Leave a Reply