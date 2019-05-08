Sports
Intermediate Girls Lacrosse showing elite playmaking skills

May 8, 2019 1 view
The Six Nations Intermediate Girls made a statement by defeating Norfolk in exhibition play. Leading the way offensively was Mia Martin who had a goal and two points. (Photo by Neil Becker)

By Neil Becker Sports Writer There is no debating that Six Nations Intermediate Girls lacrosse player Mia Martin has elite offensive skills. Following a two-point performance in a pre-season 4-2 win at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena, against Norfolk Martin showed she works as a team after an assist in setting up rookie Natalie Hill for what was her first Intermediate girls’ goal. “She is one of the midget players (who played midget girls last year), and I wanted to give her a goal,” Martin said. “She was like Yes. And she gave me a hug. She was really happy and so was I.” Looking to make that next step after finishing second last year in Provincials, Six Nations coach Cart Hill was using this exhibition pre season game as a…

