Intermediate Girls Lacrosse showing elite playmaking skills

By Neil Becker Sports Writer There is no debating that Six Nations Intermediate Girls lacrosse player Mia Martin has elite offensive skills. Following a two-point performance in a pre-season 4-2 win at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena, against Norfolk Martin showed she works as a team after an assist in setting up rookie Natalie Hill for what was her first Intermediate girls’ goal. “She is one of the midget players (who played midget girls last year), and I wanted to give her a goal,” Martin said. “She was like Yes. And she gave me a hug. She was really happy and so was I.” Looking to make that next step after finishing second last year in Provincials, Six Nations coach Cart Hill was using this exhibition pre season game as a…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice