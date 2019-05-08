Montour and Henrique joining Team Canada

By Neil Becker Sports Writer Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour and Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique have a chance to take home IIHF World Championship gold. Following a season which saw their respective teams miss NHL playoff contention, both players were selected on Team Canada’s 22-man roster to compete in the IIHF World Championships from May 10-26 in Kosice and Bratislava Slovakia. Ironically enough playing a part in getting Montour chosen onto Team Canada was Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill who is part of Team Canada’s management team. Montour, who at 25 years of age is just entering his prime started the season with the Anaheim Ducks before being traded on February 24, 2019 to the Buffalo Sabres in a packaged deal for Brendan Guhle and a 2019 first round…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice