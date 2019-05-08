NRL still shut down: HCCC considers request to move forward on economic projects

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confedracy Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) is considering how it will deal with the Six Nations Grand River Development Corp (SNGRDC) ‘s move into negotiating projects on treaty lands “so we don’t end up meeting on the front lines,” said Mohawk Chief Howard Thompson. The comment comes after a meeting between the two Saturday. The meeting came in wake of a protest that shut down a Hydro One Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) construction project it had negotiated with the SNGRDC. The SNGRDC warned the HCCC Saturday if work on the NRL doesn’t start soon they will stop investing in projects near Six Nations. Communications director Tabitha Curley warned the the HCCC “If we are continuously at odds in our area than the SNGRDC, we are going to…



