Saskatchewan’s trespass law passes, visitors need consent from rural landowners 

REGINA- Saskatchewan has passed legislation that says people must get consent from a rural landowner before entering private property.

The province says the amendment will better balance the rights of landowners and members of the public.

The legislation has passed third reading and will come into effect once the necessary regulations are established.

Currently, landowners are responsible for posting signs on their land if they want to restrict public access.

Some rural residents and leaders who voiced concerns with that process wanted to see the onus reversed.

Indigenous leaders have criticized the new law and say it could lead to violent clashes.

The province introduced the legislation more than two years after Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Indigenous man, was killed on a farm in rural Saskatchewan.

A jury acquitted farmer Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder after he testified his gun went off accidentally when he was trying to scare off some young people who drove onto his property.

Recently, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations blasted the RCMP for not properly responding to a trespassing complaint on First Nations land.

The Opposition NDP says the law will not address the problem of rural crime and the government did not properly consult with Indigenous leaders or hunters outside of an online survey.

The province says the new legislation will require better communication and will also give property owners more legal protection against any damage or agricultural disease.

