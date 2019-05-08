Six Nations marked Red Dress Day in memory of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

Love Starts with Us! Six Nations marks Red Dress Day By Lynda Powless Editor The sight is powerful. Across Canada singular empty red dresses hung on street posts, fences, in front of buildings. And at Six Nations it was the same. Veterans Park in the heart of Ohsweken was ablaze with empty Red Dresses Sunday May 5 marking the Red Dress Day to commemorate the over 1,200 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in Canada. A day that originated as an idea from a Winnipeg artist to represent the country’s Missing and Murdered Indigneous Women and Girls has taken on a life of its own. The day has become a national day to mark Indigenous Women and Girls lost to violence. At Six Nations University of Windsor Law Assistant…



