Saskatchewan NDP apologizes for ’60s Scoop, says more action needed

REGINA- Saskatchewan’s NDP leader has apologized for the ’60s Scoop.

Ryan Meili said Thursday that past NDP governments in the province share responsibility for using the policy that saw thousands of Indigenous children removed from their homes and placed with non-Aboriginal families.

New Democrats must ask for forgiveness because of harm done to children, their families and their communities, he said.

Meili also said the Saskatchewan Party government is ignoring recommendations presented to the province by a group of ’60s Scoop survivors in January.

Premier Scott Moe formally apologized at that time for the ’60s Scoop. Manitoba and Alberta have also apologized.

At the time of Saskatchewan’s apology, a group called the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Saskatchewan presented the government with a report that recommended, among many things, that the province create a task force to help people access their records.

The group said it’s concerned with the government’s lack of action so far.

“They promised us that they would continue to work with us and recognize the survivors,” said co-chair Melissa Parkyn said Thursday. She said helping survivors find their records is an important step.

Robert Doucette, a survivor and another co-chair of the group, said some people looking for records discovered they were destroyed.

Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman said some records date back many decades and the government is dealing with requests for information on a case-by-case basis.

