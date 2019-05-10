Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in Summerstown: CRTF

(Summerstown, ON) On the evening of April 29th, 2019, while conducting a border integrity operation along the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River in South Glengarry, officers with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a vessel with no navigation lights, travelling at a high rate of speed on the St. Lawrence River heading away from the Summerstown area. A short time later, officers established surveillance on a suspicious, speeding pick-up truck heading towards Highway 401. A traffic stop was conducted as the vehicle attempted to access the eastbound ramp. Officers quickly discovered that the vehicle was loaded with bags of unstamped, fine cut tobacco. The driver, Donald Andrew Giasson, a 33-year old male from Kahnawake, Quebec, was arrested under the Excise Act (2001) for Possession of Unstamped Tobacco. Giasson will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall, Ontario on June 4th.

Police seized of a total of thirty-eight (38) bags of unstamped, fine cut tobacco weighing 659.30kgs and a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver also faces charges under the provincial Tobacco Tax Act.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

