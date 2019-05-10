Male Arrested for ATM Thefts and Arson

Hamilton Police BEAR Unit have charged a man with 34 criminal offences relating to the thefts of ATM’s, stolen autos and Arson in the Hamilton area.

On March 3, 2019, shortly after 1:30 a.m., a pick-up truck reversed through the front entrance of EZ Mart located at 1565 Barton Street East in Hamilton, causing significant damage to the front of the store.

A male was witnessed exiting the truck and attempting to steal the ATM machine inside. After failing in his efforts the suspect gets back into the truck and flees the scene.

On February 28, 2019, shortly before 10:30 p.m., police attended the Gas Trac gas bar at 2416 Barton Street East to assist Hamilton Fire with an unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed inside one of the carwash bays. There was significant fire damage done to the business.

Bear Detectives have identified the male involved in the above two incidents and linked him to other offences involving stolen autos, theft of gas and other criminal driving offences.

The following charges have been laid:

Ben Curley (24-year-old) Branford resident

Break and Enter X2

Prohibited driving X9

Possession under $5000 X6

Possession over $5000 X2

MVC fail to remain X 5

CDSA 4(1) Fentanyl X1

Dangerous driving X1

Arson X2

Vehicle theft X2

Ben Curley has been brought into custody with his bail opposed.

BEAR Detectives are currently working with both Niagara Regional Police and Brantford Police Service to connect Ben Curley to further charges which appear to be similar.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Hamilton Police Service please contact Detective Constable Brian Wren (905)546-8925, Detective Constable Greg Blunsdon (905)540-3819 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie (905)546-2991.

