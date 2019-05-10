Daily
National News

Manitoba Hydro can appeal order to create special First Nation rate 

May 10, 2019 44 views

WINNIPEG- Manitoba Hydro will have an appeal hearing to argue against an order directing it to create a special rate class for Indigenous customers on reserves.

 

The Public Utilities Board ordered the Crown corporation last year to create an “On Reserve First Nations” customer class.

 

It had to freeze rates on reserves while implementing a general rate increase of 3.6 per cent elsewhere.

 

Manitoba Hydro has said the board exceeded its authority and it must provide the same rates to customers throughout the province.

 

The Manitoba Court of Appeal says in a recent decision that Manitoba Hydro has an arguable case and will hear the appeal.

 

Manitoba Hydro says it can’t comment on the matter as it’s before the courts.

 

A date for the hearing has not been set.

 

The board said the special rate was needed to deal with what it calls energy poverty. When it was announced, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said the rate was recognition of the hardship faced by people who live on reserves.

 

The court dismissed Manitoba Hydro’s attempt to appeal a second order that the Crown retain an independent consultant to study its assessment management program.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in Summerstown: CRTF

May 10, 2019 62

(Summerstown, ON) On the evening of April 29th, 2019, while conducting a border integrity operation along…

Read more
Daily

Report shows Manitoba a leader in jail lockups; government promising change 

May 10, 2019 51

WINNIPEG- New data from Statistics Canada show Manitoba’s criminal justice system is locking up youth and…

Read more

Leave a Reply